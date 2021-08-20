Wow! Kamal Haasan and Suriya to team up for a new project?

The Ulganayagan of Kollywood, , who has been entertaining audience for over six decades, is known for his impeccable acting skills along with other talents like writing, producing and hosting the reality shows. Talking about younger generations, has impressed the audience for getting into the skin of his roles and making that particular character his own. While the actor considers Kamal Haasana as his guru, fans are eagerly waiting for these two stars share the screen space in a movie. Also Read - LEAKED: The story line of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is out! Check what the film is all about

And it might turn into a reality as Malayalam cinematographer-director said in his latest interview that he has written a script keeping both the stars in mind and Kamal and Suriya have even agreed to discuss about it. Reportedly, the script is in its final stage and post its completion the filmmaker will meet both the actors for the narration.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Directed by , the action-thriller also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Vikram alongside and , which is directed by Master and Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. It will also feature Mollywood actor Narain in a key role as he confirmed in a interview and said, "Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true." The music of the film is composed by . This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj.