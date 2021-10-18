Wow! Pooja Hegde delivers fifth consecutive Tollywood hit with Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor; is now on a double-hattrick

The gorgeous beauty of the entertainment industry and the rising pan-India actress, is turning out to be a synonym of success. The Mohenjo Daro star has delivered her fifth consecutive hit with 's Most Eligible Bachelor, which released during the Dussehra weekend and grossed Rs 18 crore in 2 days at the global box office. Sharing this news on her social media, the actress wrote, "Trust your instinct. Trust your gut feeling. It always guides you in the right direction. Another Hit film in the bag. God, you have been very kind to me. Thank you. Congratulations to my team, cast and crew. Party hard." Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film post split with Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and more

Her previous 4 Telugu successful Telugu films include, Aravindha Sametha with Jr NTR, Maharshi with and Gaddalakonda Ganesh with and Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo with . Well, now the actress is on a double hattrick and we know it has all the potential of happening since her upcoming Telugu venture is a bilingual pan-India film, Radhe Shyam, which features in a lead role.

The film also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. " The film is set to hit the screens on January 14 and will lock horns with 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and 's Bheemla Nayak.