On the occasion of Diwali, Vijay Sethupathi dropped a major update about his next Tamil movie, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir. The National Award winning star took to his official Twitter handle to notify one and all that Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir will be releasing in theatres this December, which would serve as welcome news to all his fans, after several of the actor's film during lockdown took the OTT route. What this also does though is set up the prospect of a clash with 's eagerly awaited Pushpa, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , if the Vijay Sethupathi starrer chooses to arrive on the same date, 17th December. Also Read - Trending South News today: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun's Diwali bash creates fan frenzy, SS Rajamouli wishes team Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe gets mixed reviews and more

Taking to his official Twitter handle, wrote: “Happy Diwali #YaadhumOoreYaavarumKelir December Release. @ChandaraaArts @cineinnovations @EssakiduraiS @roghanth @akash_megha @raguaditya_ @Riythvika @jayam_mohanraja @Vetri_DOP @nivaskprasanna @AbrahamEditor @saregamasouth @onlynikil @CtcMediaboy .” Check out his tweet below: Also Read - 21 crore! Kartik Aaryan ups his fee to a career-high for the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada

Written and directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth, the film's title is taken from a poem written by 6th century Tamil poet, Kaniyan Pungundranar. It means, “I am a citizen of the world, and everyone in the world is my kith and kin”. Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir also stars Megha Akash, , Vivek, Ragu Aditya, Mathura Kaniha, Riythvika, , Karu Pazhaniappan, Chinni Jeyanth and Vidya Pradeep. Currently, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, costarring Nayanthara and as parallel female leads. Also Read - Trending South News today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts on life make fans worried about her mental state, Mahesh Babu reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR teaser and more