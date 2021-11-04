Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir: Vijay Sethupathi's next headed for a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Here's what we know

What Vijay Sethupath's announcement for Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir does is set up the prospect of a clash with Allu Arjun's eagerly awaited Pushpa, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil