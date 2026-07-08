Yash-starrer Toxic releases new song Tabaahi featuring Kiara Advani

Discover all about Toxic's new song, Tabaahi, here to know more about this new song. You will get to see Yash and Kiara star in this romantic song.

Yash-starrer Toxic releases new song Tabaahi featuring Kiara Advani

After much waiting, fans are finally getting more content from Yash’s upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. With Tabaahi is the first song to be released from the soundtrack of this movie, and fans’ expectations for the rest of the album have gone up. The makers of Toxic have released the first song of this movie, Tabaahi, today. This movie has to be one of the most-awaited ones of 2026. While Yash fans are really happy to see their favourite actor headline this movie, they will now get to see Bollywood actress Kiara Advani star next to him. Let’s dive in to find out more about the song, Tabaahi from Toxic here.

Tabaahi from Toxic

From the most-awaited movie of the year comes its first song, Tabaahi. In the music video, which was released on July 8, 2026, the audience reaction has mostly been positive. The video features the leads of the movie, Kiara and Yash. We see the two share a romantic relationship in the newly released music video. With strong chemistry, a bond, and love, we get to see how the two characters are obsessed with each other.

Talking solely about the music video, it has aesthetic elements of romance, stunning visuals, and emotions running high between the characters. This romantic track begins with a quote from Rumi that reads, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, There is a field. I'll meet you there." The video also features picturesque visuals.

It also features glimpses of Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria. While Nayanthara seems to be playing the role of Yash's aide, Tara Sutaria seems to be playing the role of a mistress.

The song Tabaahi is composed and sung by the melodious Vishal Mishra. Tabaahi’s Hindi lyrics are written by Raj Shekh. This track from Toxic is also being released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. In this song, we hear guitar-led backgrounds with an orchestral score. The other versions of this song have been sung by Vignesh Shivan for Tamil, Yogaraj Bhat for Kannada, Ramajogayya Sastry for Telugu, and Rafeeq Ahammed for Malayalam.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

For being the most awaited movie of the year, with the launch of their new music video, the filmmakers have given us an insight into the world of Toxic. This movie is going to be an action-thriller which will be set between the early 1940s and 1970s. Fans will get to enjoy a star-studded cast of Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Mark your calendars and get ready to see the movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in theatres from August 26, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

