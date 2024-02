There have been recent rumors circulating about popular actor Yash playing the role of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming sequel 'Jai Hanuman.' However, a reliable source from Yash's team has confirmed that these reports are baseless and false. The source states, 'There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role.' Yash, also known as Rocking Star Yash, is currently focused on his upcoming project 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.' Let's delve deeper into this news and understand the details. Also Read - Ramayana: Rakul Preet Singh joins the Ranbir Kapoor starrer? Actress to play THIS role

The film 'Jai Hanuman' is a follow-up to the Teja Sajja-starrer 'HanuMan,' which is set to release in January 2024. While fans were excited about the possibility of Yash portraying the iconic character of Hanuman, it seems that these rumors have been debunked by a source close to the actor.

Yash is known for his meticulous approach in selecting his film projects. He puts a lot of time and consideration into each role he chooses to undertake. Currently, his complete focus is on 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,' which is expected to hit the theaters on 10th April, 2025.

The rumors surrounding Yash playing Hanuman in 'Jai Hanuman' might have sparked due to the actor's popularity and his ability to portray diverse characters with conviction. However, it is important to note that these reports are not accurate, and Yash has not expressed any interest in taking up the role of Hanuman.

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,' Yash continues to captivate audiences with his talent and versatility. His dedication to his craft has made him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Interestingly, there have also been rumours of him playing a crucial role in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. However there is no confirmation on that front as well.