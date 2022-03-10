Yashoda actress is in Mumbai! Yes, you read that right. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The Oo Antava hitmaker looked gorgeous as ever. She was seen in trousers, a crop top and a jacket. Samantha interacted a little with the media and also posed for her fans. Her cuteness has left us gushing over her and how! One of the paparazzi asked Samantha whether she knows Hindi. The actress had a cute response to the same. "Thoda thoda," she added after nodding her head in yes. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Samantha was also seen posing with her fans. One of the fans was clicking a selfie with her and maintained some distance. Just so that the fan gets a clear and cool picture, Samantha leaned in and posed with her. Now, isn't that sweet? Another video shows how Samantha removed the mask on paparazzo's insistence and flashed her cute smile. When she resumed heading towards her car, the paps asked her to remove the mask again and she obliged for the pictures again. Check out the videos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Mumbai airport here: Also Read - Did Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu return her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya post their separation?

Recently, Samantha grabbed headlines for allegedly returning her wedding saree to after her separation. Reports have claimed that the saree belonged to Laal Sigh Chaddha actor's grandmother. Well, Samantha has kept mum about her separation. While announcing the split, Sam had requested the media to respect their privacy.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Shaakuntalam. The epic love story-drama is helmed by Gunaeskhar. It also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. Next, Samantha has is Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and . Samantha also has Yashoda, a science fiction thriller film. Sam will also be seen making her Hollywood debut with Philip John's adaptation of Arrangements of Love.