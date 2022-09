Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for another stunning performance and film. The actress has Hari-Harish's Yashoda in the pipeline. Just yesterday, the teaser of Yashoda was released and boy, it blew everyone's mind away. Yashoda is a sci-fi thriller but the twist that the makers have brought in with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's character is the most unexpected one. When the poster of Yashoda was released, there was no mention of the big twist. A lot was said about the poster and the movie. However, the Yashoda teaser and Samantha's acting chops have left everyone speechless. It is also a very special film for Samantha. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sai Pallavi not in Pushpa 2, Disha Patani joins Suriya 42 and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu packs action punch in the Yashoda teaser

Talking about the Yashoda teaser starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress grabs all the screenspace and the limelight in the teaser. No other characters are revealed in the teaser apart from Samantha's Yashoda and the teaser doesn't disappoint. In fact, it serves all the elements of thrills and mystery. And the big twist about the Hari-Harish helmer is the fact that Yashoda is shown to be pregnant. Yes, you read that right. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's character is pregnant and is locked inside a maze or kidnapped/held hostage for some reason if we look at the Yashoda teaser. Yashoda performs all the stunts despite being pregnant. ICYMI, check out the Yashoda teaser here:



Yashoda is very special for Samantha

The fact that Samantha's character is pregnant is what makes the film special for her. For the unversed, months after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, rumours were rife that Samantha had had an abortion. The news had sent shockwaves in the entertainment world. Samantha had expressed her disappointment with the same in a heartfelt note. Later, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Neelima Guna (Shaakuntalam) made a shocking revelation. When the producer approached Sam with Shaakuntalam, the actress asked them to plan the filming in such a way that they wrap up by July/August. Neelima revealed Sam told her that she and Naga Chaitanya were planning to start a family together. Samantha was looking forward to being a mother and she had cleared that motherhood would be her first priority after that.

Now, Samantha will be seen playing a pregnant woman in Yashoda. The teaser is laced with mystery and lots of thrills. Samantha delivers an amazing performance just in the teaser that it'll leave fans wanting for more. With the angst, pain, confusion, and helplessness, Samantha hooks you onto the film within 60 seconds.