After the first glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda generated tremendous buzz all over the country, the cast and crew of team Yashoda have now wrapped up the shoot of the movie, barring a song sequence, which is also to be filmed soon. With huge expectations from the content of what's being touted as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, directed by the talented duo Hari-Harish, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is already being pegged as a winner for veteran producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Yashoda is the fourteenth production for him, under his Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda shoot wrapped

Speaking on the occasion of the shoot of Yashoda being wrapped, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said "Wrapping up the shoot in 100 days, we're making Yashoda on an uncompromised budget. With just one song left to shoot, our CG work is already in progress. As the dubbing works to begin from 15th of this month, we'll finish dubbing work for other languages simultaneously. Samantha has showed sheer dedication and commitment in playing the Titular role, especially in the high-octane action sequences."

Also, we're planning to promote this Pan-Indian film on a large scale. Keeping all this in mind, we've decided to make the output of this edge-of-the-seat thriller perfectly ready for a Worldwide release. Aiming to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, teaser and songs are on the way to raise the expectations."

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.