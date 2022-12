Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recently released film Yashoda received a mixed review from the critics as well as from the netizens. The film opened in theatres on November 11 and emerged as one of the biggest commercial success movies. Several fans praised and showered love on Samantha's performance in the film. Well, we have good news for all Samantha's fans out there. Yashoda is now all set to premiere on OTT. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu heading to South Korea for advanced Myositis treatment? This is what we know

Samantha starring Yashoda will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 9. On Tuesday December 6, the OTT platform announced that Samantha's film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The tweet read: 'unravel this oh-so-mysterious trap with yashoda 👀 #YashodaOnPrime, Dec 9 #yashoda #yashodamovie @Samanthaprabhu2,. (sic)'

Take a look at Amazon Prime Video's tweet -

Talking about Yashoda, it is an action-thriller film that features playing the role of a pregnant nurse with a secret. Yashoda film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film features Sam in the role of a 'pregnant nurse' with a secret. It is directed and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, under the Sridevi Movies banner. The storyline of the film is about Yashoda, a woman who agrees to become a surrogate mother out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things go out of her hand, when she gets to know to abut the surrogacy facility.

On the personal front, Samantha revealed that she is suffering from Myositis. Talking about her work front, Samantha is keen to play the role of a badass cop in HIT franchise.