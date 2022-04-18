Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her ultimate dream and you'll be compelled to follow it too

is currently living her life to the fullest. Professionally, she is at the peak of her career. She is among the most well-known actresses from the South industry and is soon expected to spread her wings in Bollywood. In her personal life, the actress suffered a setback last year. She parted ways with her husband after almost four years of togetherness. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were considered to be the cutest couple in Tollywood and their separation left many heartbroken. But leaving everything behind, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now focusing on her career and getting better as a person. Her ultimate dream is something that is surely inspiring. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prahu, who has 3 tattoos having a special Naga Chaitanya connection, advises fan 'never ever get a tattoo'

The actress in an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram was asked to share her biggest dream with fans. She mentioned that she wants to be the better version of herself and that's her dream. Isn't it inspiring? The actress was also asked to share some tattoo ideas that she would like to have one day. Over this, she said that she has advice for her younger self and that is to never get a tattoo done. "Never, ever," she asserted quite a few times. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has three tattoos and supposedly all are dedicated to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. One she has on her side rib that reads, "Chay".



Apart from the tattoo of Chay Akkineni's name, she also has a tattoo on her wrist that reads, 'create your own reality.' It is in the form of a Viking symbol. Naga Chaitanya also has the same tattoo. The third tattoo that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has is on the nape. It allegedly reads 'YMC'. The theory suggests that it denotes her debut film Yeh Maaya Chesave. It's allegedly on the sets of this film that she met Naga Chaitanya for the first time.