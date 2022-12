Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule remained to be in the headlines almost throughout the year. From its stupendous box office numbers to its songs - fans simply could not get over Pushpa. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is one of the best and most successful films of this year. Later on, the film remained in news for its sequel. Every update about Pushpa 2 is getting fans excited. Well, here's something more exciting for Pushpa fans to cherish. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on THIS date in India and Russia

Entertainment News: and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa songs rule YouTube

Songs Srivalli, Saami Saami and Oo Antava have made it to the list of YouTube most-watched music videos of 2022 list. Yes, you read that right! Srivalli and Saami Saami starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna while Oo Antava was 's first item number. All three songs became a rage with many dancing on the same. Even Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul was hooked to Srivalli and pulled off Allu Arjun's Chappal step from the song. From Hardik Pandya to David Warner - a lot of celebrities joined in the craze of Pushpa and danced on Srivalli. Even today, these songs are a favourite of many. Also Read - Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: Sequels of Bollywood films that were on par with their first part

Apart from these, songs like Pasoori, Kacha Badam, Arabic Kuthu and others made it to the list. None of the Bollywood songs of this year have made it to the top 10 most-watched videos list. Also Read - Pushpa 2: This Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan co-star roped in for Allu Arjun film?

Pushpa 2 update

Talking about Pushpa 2, it is being rumoured that the film directed by may not release early next year. But it is given that Pushpa 2 will release in India and Russia on the same date. Fans are desperately waiting to know more details about the film. will reprise the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The part 2 will showcase the war between SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Pushpa.