Young hottie bagging all the roles in married A-lister South star’s films sets tongues wagging

While fans are still finding it difficult to wrap their heads around what is happening between their favourite couple and , there is a new buzz doing the rounds which is not pleasant for Telugu film buffs. Rumour mills are abuzz with a married South A-lister’s closeness with this young actress. The two have been seen together earlier as well but now, the actor has been trying to find ways to have her be part of all his future projects. If not as his lead heroine, then he wants her to be part of at least some special song. Now, the actress is a glamorous face and has a Pan India appeal, however, this new condition of the Tollywood star to have her in all his films is making everyone wonder about what is really going on? Also Read - Naga Chaitanya REPLACES Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's next? Read report

Interestingly, the star has a strong family man image that everyone loves and his pictures of with the fam keeps his fans hooked on his social media as well. However, in film industry, there is no dearth of extra marital affairs, and while we hope this is not another marriage on the way of going kaput, the case has set tongues wagging in the film circle. Also Read - Amidst divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Naga Chaitanya's Love Story with Sai Pallavi garners a great response from the audience

The star and actress also share a great off-screen bond, so it may just be their comfort level that is the reason why the star is rooting for the young hottie. But is there more than what meets the eye? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, can you guess who this Telugu star and young actress is? Comment to @bollywood_life Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs film with newcomer amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya; Love Story advance bookings pick up and more