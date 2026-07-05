Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding look goes VIRAL; fans call it minimal and timeless

After much waiting, Aamir Khan has finally tied the knot with Gauri Spratt, and the first look photo from their ceremony has been released. Read ahead to see an outfit breakdown of Aamir and Gauri's wedding look.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding look goes VIRAL; fans call it minimal and timeless (SpiceSocial)

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Wedding: It is finally official; Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are married. The first photo from their wedding has been revealed, and it has definitely sent the internet into a frenzy. This viral photo captures a whosleome movement between Aamir and Gauri as they got married in an intimate ceremony. They're at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday morning. The newlyweds are all dressed up in stunning white outfits. Let’s take a look at the outfit breakdown of Aamir and Gauri’s wedding fit.

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