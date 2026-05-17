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Aditi Rao Hydari brings ROYAL elegance to Cannes 2026 in Champagne Saree and Neon Green Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari impressed at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with a regal champagne silk saree by JADE and a striking neon green gown, blending Indian craftsmanship with modern glamour.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 17, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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Several Indian celebs, including Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi, have shown up at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 looking gorgeous. And now, the Bollywood star Aditi Rao Hydari has snagged attention at the event, wearing her signature red carpet outfit. It's basically one of those wow moments that you can not really ignore.

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Aditi's neon green gown for Cannes 2026 red carpet

Aditi looked stunning on the red carpet , in a vibrant neon green silk georgette gown that had that dramatic flair and also a sort of polished refinement. Her outfit had a thigh high split and an extended flowing cloak, connected at the rear like it just sort of followed along.

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She wore delicate diamond ornaments and kept the makeup in nude tones, so the overall look stayed simple but still lovely.

Aditi's elegant saree look

Earlier, Aditi Rao Hydari kinda stole the spotlight at Cannes 2026. The Indian actor seemed to embrace the elegance of a traditional saree, and honestly her entrance did become one of those most talked-about fashion moments of Cannes 2026. It also showed, yet again, that Indian craftsmanship and traditional dressing still has a lasting place on the global arena.

Aditi Rao Hydari's regal saree look at Cannes

From the lavish silk tissue fabric to the striking gold necklace and old-world beauty aesthetic, every aspect seemed deliberate and delightfully elegant. In an era where red carpet dress frequently strives for shock value, Aditi chose subtle glamour, which worked well.

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in Champagne saree

Aditi Rao Hydari went for this gorgeous champagne silk tissue saree, sort of inspired by traditional Indian craftwork, for her Cannes 2026 appearance, instead of the usual red carpet dresses. Honestly, one of the most talked about bits of the Cannes 2026 ensemble was really the saree artistry itself. The handmade design by JADE by Monica and Karishma featured tiny rhinestone little accents and really lovely embroidered work, which lifted the whole look, while still keeping that elegant vibe.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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