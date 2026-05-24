Aishwarya Rai Bachchan closes Cannes 2026 in STYLE, dons white Cheney Chan pantsuit with boa

Cannes 2026 closing ceremony: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a dramatic white feathered pantsuit and elegant couture gowns, while daughter Aaradhya charmed fans with her adorable red carpet appearance.

Image Credits: Insta/aishwaryarai_only

Cannes 2026 closing ceremony: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought the house down as she wrapped up the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026, in style, sort of. For the grand finale , the actress wore a custom white pantsuit by Cheney Chan Couture that had delicate silver embellishments along the lapel. What made the look truly stand out were the oversized, dramatic feathers wrapped around her shoulders and elbows, giving it an extra glamorous touch. Styled by Mohit Rai, she kept her hair in soft tonged waves and went for a sultry smokey eye.

When Aishwarya looked ethereal in Sophie Couture gown

Earlier at the Light on Women’s Worth Gala, Aishwarya looked ethereal in a powder pink draped gown from Sophie Couture that gracefully flowed into a chiffon cape. The outfit was adorned with floral jewellery appliqué, adding just the right amount of sparkle. The dress is reportedly priced at around USD 3,700 (roughly Rs 3.54 lakh). She kept the styling minimal with soft side-parted curls, light eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a soft pink lip, letting the outfit shine. She completed the look with sleek diamond danglers and rings.

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Daughter Aaradhya joins Aishwaray

Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan joined her, looking adorable in a vibrant red gown with a matching cape. The mother-daughter duo’s appearance together was one of the sweetest moments of the evening.

Aishwarya first Cannes 2026 look

During the day, Aishwarya had turned heads in the stunning metallic blue “Luminara” gown by Amit Aggarwal. The couture piece, which took over 1,500 hours of handwork, was inspired by the concept of “light in motion.”

At the Mumbai airport before leaving for Cannes, both mother and daughter were spotted in coordinated all-black looks. Aishwarya wore a jewel-crusted blazer with straight black pants and heeled boots, while Aaradhya opted for a black-and-white shirt with a black bomber jacket.

Once again, Aishwarya proved why she remains one of the most stylish and iconic Indian personalities at the world’s biggest film festival.

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