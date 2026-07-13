Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma wedding reception: Newlywed couple STUNS in gold and black look

Explore all about actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception look here. Read ahead to know more about the black and gold ensembles the newlywed couple wore.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma wedding reception Newlywed couple STUNS in gold and black look

Wedding bells are ringing for the newly married couple in town, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma. The two recently tied the knot on July 11, 2026. While Akansha is an actress, Sharan is a filmmaker. Till now, Akansha and Sharan’s wedding celebration has been celebrated with timeless elements; the couple decided to take things up a notch for their reception.

Akansha and Sharan’s wedding reception look was full of glamour and style. While the actress was seen wearing a golden outfit, Sharan wore an all-black monochrome fit. The couple looked absolutely stunning as they posed for the camera after getting married. Let’s dive in to decode Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma’s wedding reception look here.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma wedding reception

After Akansha and Sharan completed their wedding ceremonies, they moved on to their reception. While all their looks for their wedding ceremonies were quite beautiful and chic, their reception look is going viral, and people are loving their outfits.

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While Akansha looked dazzling in a golden outfit, her husband was spotted in an all-black, monochrome outfit. Talking about Akanksha’s fit, she wore a golden lehenga with heavy embellishments and gorgeous beading details. Her lehenga was from the house of popular designer Gaurav Gupta. She paired her mermaid-cut lehenga with shimmering crystal embellishments and a dramatic cape to complete the look.

Akansha ditched the traditional blouses and went for a modern, corset-style blouse for her wedding reception look. This outfit hugged Akansha’s figure perfectly and even flared gracefully towards the hem. Her lehenga was full of intricately embroidered gold zari, sequins and beadwork.

For accessories, Akansha was seen wearing a statement choker with uncut diamonds (polki) and pearls. While the choker was indeed the main accessory, she wanted people to fusu one. Akansha wore matching earrings, a bracelet and sparkling rings.

Talking about Sharan’s outfit for the wedding reception. The groom was wearing a classic black bandhgala coat. In Sharan’s monochrome outfit with only a little floral embellishment on the chest. He finished his look with relaxed black trousers and polished leather shoes.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma wedding

While the newlyweds' reception was full of glitz and glamour, their wedding had a completely opposite aesthetic. They had an intimate wedding with their close friends and family. It was a more timeless, minimalist celebration of their love.

We hope that Akansha and Sharan spend a long, happy life with each other. Sending our heartfelt congratulations, love and support to the new couple!

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