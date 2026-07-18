Ananya Panday closes Gaurav Gupta's show in ETHEREAL white bridal lehenga

Read all about actress Ananya Panday closing Gaurav Gupta's show in a dreamy white bridal lehenga. Get to know all about her look and GG's show below.

Ananya Panday closes Gaurav Gupta's show in ETHEREAL white bridal lehenga

Fashion designer Gaurav Gupta unveiled his latest Mumbai collection. The Indian designer showcased his new collection, Light Song, on July 17, 2026. While people were lost in Gaurav’s beautiful creations, nothing could have prepared them for how the designer wanted to close his show. At the end of his show, actress Ananya Panday walked the ramp in a heavenly, dreamy white bridal lehenga.

With his India couture show, Light Song, designer Gaurav Gupta marks a new chapter for the house as it continues to expand globally while still staying rooted in India. Actress Ananya Panday was teh showstopper who brought Gaurav’s vision to life. Let’s do an outfit breakdown for actress Ananya Panday's outfit as she closed Gaurav Gupta's show here.

Ananya Panday’s outfit for closing Gaurav Gupta’s show

For Gaurav Gupta’s show, he chose actress Ananya Panday as the model to close his show with one last outfit. The designer had put Ananya in his White Camellia Bridal Lehenga. It was an all-white bridal lehenga, perfect for the modern-day bride. From sequins to beaded details to crystals and shimmering adornments, her pristine white lehenga was full of embellishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Her lehenga has 2600 individually hand-cut three-dimensional camellia petals. The hand-embroidery on this ensemble was adorned with over 12,000 pearls and over 680 crystals. Each petal was meticulously layered and assembled over 490 hours to recreate the delicate luminosity of morning dew resting on a flower in bloom

Teh sleeves of her blouse were held on by crystal-adorned strings. This detail elevated the blouse’s look instantly, giving it that divine look. Ananya also had a beautiful tulle veil tucked into her hairdo, which was adorned with hand-embroidered shimmering adornments. All these elements compiled, and Ananya had transformed into a stunning modern bride ready to begin a new chapter in her life with her partner.

To add her last piece of glam, Ananya wore a diamond headpiece from Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons and is valued at over 100 Carats.

About Gaurav Gupta’s Light Song India couture show

Gaurav Gupta’s couture show for his collection Light Song was held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. His new collection draws inspiration from infinity and transformation. A major point of inspiration for this collection was the connection between the sun and the moon. More than 150 artisans worked on the collection for over 4,000 hours to bring the couture pieces to life.

Gaurav Gupta’s Light Song India couture show’s front row was filled by celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanya Malhotra, Fardeen Khan, and Bobby Deol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ? (@ananyapanday)

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