Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in STUNNING sapphire-blue Amit Aggarwal couture gown

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a sapphire-blue couture gown as she arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aaradhya, leaving fans mesmerised with her iconic style.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2026 red carpet

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back at the Cannes Film Festival, and she’s already making waves. The actress, who has been away from films for a while, was spotted heading to the French Riviera early Friday morning along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo looked stylish as they twinned in all-black outfits at the airport.

Upon reaching Cannes, Aishwarya received a warm welcome at the iconic Hotel Martinez. But all eyes were truly on her when she stepped out in a breathtaking sapphire-blue couture gown that has taken social media by storm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shimmers in sapphire-blue gown

The shimmering body hugging gown had this really intricate sequin work , sort of like wave like patterns that run across it, and it gives off this stunning metallic effect. It had a deep plunging neckline and dramatic feather-inspired shoulder details that added a regal, almost futuristic touch. The lower half flowed into a classic mermaid silhouette, while long, graceful drapes attached to her arms created a beautiful cape-like movement as she descended the staircase.

Aishwarya looks elegant in bold diamond choker

She kept the jewellery elegant yet bold with a diamond choker and matching earrings. Her makeup was soft and glowing — defined eyes with a nude lip — letting the striking blue gown take centre stage. Her hair was styled in soft, side-parted waves that completed the look perfectly. As soon as the first videos and pictures surfaced online, fans went crazy, flooding social media with praise and calling it yet another iconic Cannes moment from the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

Aishwarya never forgets to surprise Cannes with her aura

Aishwarya has always been one of the most loved Indian stars at the festival, known for delivering unforgettable red carpet looks year after year. This appearance comes after some earlier rumours that she might skip Cannes 2026. The buzz started when L'Oréal Paris did not feature her in their initial campaign posters, which led to a lot of disappointment among fans. However, the brand later clarified by calling her a “living legend,” putting the speculation to rest.

With her effortless grace and timeless style, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again reminded everyone why she’s still, one of the most celebrated Indian faces out there on the global stage.

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