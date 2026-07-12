Dimple Kapadia turns heads in REGAL outfit at The Odyssey India premiere

Discover all about actress Dimple Kapadia's stunning outfit for The Odyssey India premiere here. Read ahead to know all about her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire below.

Dimple Kapadia turns heads in REGAL outfit at The Odyssey India premiere

Last night was the India premiere for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Emma Thomas had arrived in India for their movie’s press tour. For the grand red carpet event held in Mumbai on July 11, 2026, many Bollywood stars were invited for this grand event. The red carpet for The Odyssey’s premiere was nothing short of a fashion moment. Out of all the B-town celebrities that were present at this coveted event, one who stood out was actress Dimple Kapadia. The 69-year-old actress has been making headlines for her amazing fashion and style choices. Let’s dive in to find out more about the actress Dimple Kapadia’s stunning outfit for The Odyssey India premiere here.

Dimple Kapadia turns heads in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at The Odyssey India premiere

To walk the red carpet for Nolan’s The Odyssey India premiere, the veteran actress was spotted in a regal outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Dimple wore a handcrafted outfit for the big night, choosing an all-black ensemble. The standout piece was a black chamois Godart coat featuring hand-embroidered Bandhani-inspired motifs, layered over a quilted waistcoat and a sarong skirt. The structured power shoulders gave her silhouette, which portrayed her commanding presence. Her outfits featured multicolour Resham hand-embroidery, enhanced with Zardozi highlights, which added just the right amount of detailing and texture to the otherwise monochrome look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

The accessories were an important part of Dimple’s outfit. She accessorised with an oversized Talismati eye pendant crafted in gold and studded with rubies and pavé diamonds. It was designed to resemble Lord Shiva's third eye and symbolise strength and protection. She paired it with Taweez-inspired hoop earrings and matching gold bangles, all echoing the same protective, amulet-like theme. It gave the entire outfit a spiritual, almost mystical edge without ever feeling over the top.

For makeup, Dimple kept things soft and polished. Her makeup featured soft pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows and rosy cheeks. It was the perfect timeless look that let the outfit and jewellery take centre stage to do all the talking.

Dimple Kapadia has worked with Christopher Nolan

Dimple's presence at The Odyssey premiere isn't just about a stunning outfit; it was a full circle moment given her history with Nolan. She is one of the only Indian actors that Christirpher Nolan has ever worked with. Dimple was featured in Nolan’s 2020 film Tenet, where she played Priya Singh, an arms dealer in Mumbai who turns out to be far more powerful than she first appears.

We hope to see more such original, fabulous looks from Dimple Kapadia very soon!

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