Isha Ambani DAZZLES in gold gown for Manish Malhotra’s debut at Paris Haute Couture Week

Read all about Isha Ambani's head-turner gold gown outfit for Manish Malhotra's debut at Paris Haute Couture Week. Know about MM's out-of-this-world collection here.

Isha Ambani DAZZLES in gold gown for Manish Malhotra’s debut at Paris Haute Couture Week 2026

Paris Haute Couture Week has started off, and fashionistas have their eyes glued to spot the best outfits. One celebrity who wore the perfect outfit for a fashion show was Isha Ambani. She was seen in a stunning gold gown for Manish Malhotra’s debut at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Paris Haute Couture Week 2026 has officially taken over the City of Light, transforming the fashion landscape into a realm of pure fantasy and unparalleled artistry. From July 6 to July 9, 2026, the world’s most prestigious designers and fashion icons have landed in Paris.

Amidst the flurry of high-stakes runway shows, which included major presentations from houses like Dior and Schiaparelli, the spotlight shone brightly on the intersection of Indian heritage and international luxury. Fashion enthusiasts have been left spellbound, with every front row appearance and couture reveal being meticulously dissected by global media. One of the most significant highlights this season was the historic debut of Indian couturier Manish Malhotra, whose showcase served as a poignant tribute to his personal heritage.

As the week draws to a close, it is clear that this season’s couture calendar has successfully bridged the gap between traditional craftsmanship and avant-garde innovation, setting a new benchmark for global luxury and leaving a lasting impression on the fashion history books. Let’s dive in to see Isha Ambani’s head-turner gold gown outfit for Manish Malhotra’s debut at Paris Haute Couture Week here.

Isha Ambani’s Gold Gown at the Debut

Isha Ambani turned heads during Manish Malhotra’s highly anticipated debut, perfectly embodying the elegance of the evening. She chose a breathtaking, handcrafted gold couture gown that shimmered under the lights, reflecting a blend of sophisticated design and intricate detail. Her choice of attire was widely celebrated not only for its aesthetic brilliance but also for the way it complemented the designer's vision. By sitting front row alongside industry icons like Anna Wintour, Ambani underscored the growing influence of Indian luxury in international circles.

Manish Malhotra’s Paris Haute Couture Debut 2026

Manish Malhotra made history this season by unveiling his collection titled ‘Maa’, a deeply personal tribute to his mother. Presented at the historic Pavillon Cambon Capucines, the collection was a masterful fusion of Indian artisanal techniques. From zardozi embroidery to salli work, Manish’s collection was filled with contemporary couture silhouettes. Spanning four emotive chapters, the showcase highlighted the evolution of Indian fashion, proving that its rich creative heritage is ready to command the global spotlight.

About Paris Haute Couture Week 2026

Known as the pinnacle of the fashion calendar, Paris Haute Couture Week is a four-day celebration of the "make." The July 2026 edition featured a mix of legacy maisons and exciting newcomers, with debuts at major houses like Balenciaga. It remains the ultimate stage for designers to showcase impossible lightness, sculptural forms, and heirloom-quality craftsmanship.

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