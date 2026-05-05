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Isha Ambani’s VIRAL Met Gala 2026 look isn't just about Gaurav Gupta's ensemble, THIS unexpected star made it iconic

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani made heads turn in a gorgeous gold-woven saree designed by Gaurav Gupta.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: May 5, 2026 1:48 PM IST
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Isha Ambani’s VIRAL Met Gala 2026 look isn't just about Gaurav Gupta's ensemble, THIS unexpected star made it iconic

Isha Ambani seriously knows how to leave an impact with her fashion choices, and Met Gala 2026 was no different. She embodied 'Fashion Is Art' theme in a gorgeous saree by Gaurav Gupta. The flawless ensemble featured 1800 carats of diamonds, a handwoven gold tissue drape, and royal energy. But oddly enough, it wasn’t just the couture that got everyone talking. Interestingly, it was the mango she was seen carrying. As expected, social media totally lost it over that unexpected star - a mango at the Met Gala!

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Isha Ambani's viral mango truth revealed

What really grabbed everyone's attention was Isha's mango-shaped sculpture. The accessory served as an approval of Indian heritage and infused an artistic touch to her look. Mango is also the national fruit of India. Many believed that she carried a real mango. However, Isha herself revealed that it was just a sculpture by popular Indian artist Subodh Gupta. She further mentioned that it was twenty years old. During an interview at Met Gala 2026, Isha talked at length about her saree and the sentimental elements used in her ensemble. When the host asked Isha if it was a real mango, Isha replied, “It’s steel.”

Why did Isha decide to wear saree?

During the chat, Isha also talked at length about what made her choose a saree for the Met Gala. She said, “I just love your interpretation being, like, sentimental, like, I really love that. Yeah, also, I think when we thought about it, and, you know, fashion is art, we were like, oh, like, the sari is, like, the ultimate. For, you know, for me as an Indian, like, it was, like, the ultimate, like, symbol of art form. So that’s how we picked it.”

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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