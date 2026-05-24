Janhvi Kapoor channels modern-day ROYALTY in regal purple lehenga at Peddi music launch with Ram Charan

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a royal purple lehenga with intricate embroidery and heavy gold jewellery at the Peddi music launch in Bhopal. See her breathtaking ethnic look alongside Ram Charan.

Image Credits: Instagram/123teluguofficial

Janhvi Kapoor delivered yet another stunning sort of ethnic look, and honestly, it has everyone talking nonstop. The Gen-Z star stepped out for the grand music launch of her upcoming film Peddi in Bhopal alongside co-star Ram Charan, and she looked like a modern-day royal princess, no joke. She chose a rich purple lehenga and Janhvi leaned into full traditional grandeur with a contemporary twist. Styled by Meagan Concessio and Shubhra Sharma, the heavily embellished ensemble was basically made for a queen. The blouse had a classic round neckline with elbow-length sleeves, covered in intricate sequin work, delicate zari threads , and gorgeous bead embellishments that seemed to catch the light so well.

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She matched it with a voluminous lehenga skirt, kind of fluttery, decorated with elegant vertical vine-inspired embroidery, you know those neat lines. Then she draped a soft chiffon dupatta with ornate zari work and shimmering sequins, plus wider gota borders that really add grace and a little movement to the full look.

Janhvi goes bold with her jewellery

Janhvi went a little bold with her jewellery, choosing this elaborate gold choker with pearl drops that sat, kind of dramatically across her neckline. She then finished the whole set with oversized traditional jhumkas, a statement hathphool, and also multiple rings, which gave the entire outfit that perfect maximalist Indian touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourav Roy| Hair & Makeupartist (@souravv_roy_)

For hair and makeup, she kept things soft and feminine. Her glowing skin, golden shimmery eyeshadow, softly smoked liner, fluttery lashes, and warm caramel nude lips created a lovely traditional glam. She styled her hair in a neat centre-parted braid and added a tiny purple bindi for that extra desi charm.

Janhvi is one of the strongest ethnic fashion icons

Janhvi has slowly become one of the strongest ethnic fashion icons among the younger generation of Bollywood actresses. This purple lehenga look from the Peddi event is yet another reminder of why she shines so brightly in traditional wear.

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