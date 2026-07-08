Janhvi Kapoor looks ETHEREAL in silk saree at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception

Actress Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a regal silk saree at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception. Read ahead to see Janhvi's full outfit breakdown here.

Janhvi Kapoor looks ETHEREAL in silk saree at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception

Anshula Kapoor got married this week, and Bollywood stars strutted down the red carpet for her wedding reception. She is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula is the younger sister of Arjun Kapoor, and she tied the knot with her long-term partner, Rohan Thakkar, this weekend. Following her fairytale wedding was a reception where stars served looks. The one celebrity whose look people can’t stop talking about has to be Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception looked like royalty. Her outfit as the sister of the bride was definitely a head-turner. She was seen attending the wedding reception in a gorgeous silk saree. Let’s dive in to decode Janhvi Kapoor’s look at Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception here.

Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit for Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception

If there’s one Bollywood actress whose saree collection and its contemporary styling are on everyone's Pinterest vision board, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor. For her sister Anshula’s wedding reception, the actress showed up in a regal lavender silk saree.

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Janhvi has often been spotted wearing dreamy sarees for movie promotions or weddings, but what made this look stand out from the rest was its modern styling. She adorned a Manish Malhotra silk handwoven brocade saree. The drape of this timeless saree featured golf, floral accents, making Janhvi look like true royalty.

Another detail about Janhvi Kapoor’s look that fans fell in love with has to be her backless blouse. She was wearing a trapless backless blouse, which added that modern, contemporary look to the classy saree. It was just the right amount of drama that Janhvi's outfit needed without taking away from her regal saree.

For her accessories, Janvi did not hold back. From her heavy kamarbandh to her choker set to large earrings to bangles to rings, her heavy jewellery complemented her outfit perfectly. Janhvi’s makeup for the occasion was kept to a soft glam. For her dewy makeup look, the actress has glossy lips, feathery eyebrows, and a small bindi to tie her look all together. Her hair was styled in a chic centre-parted, sleek braided bun.

Her outfit is one that many will dream of and even try to recreate in their own style for sure.

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About Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception

Anshula Kapoor got her fairytale happy ending as she tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar. The two had met over a dating app and had been together for more than four years. After the beautiful wedding ceremonies, their wedding reception was held on July 7, 2026. The reception was graced by members of the Kapoor family and stars from B-town. Actors like Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bhumi Pendekar, and more were spotted attending the wedding reception.

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