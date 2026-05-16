Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes 2026 debut is PURE glamour; actress steals spotlight with her Jewel-Encrusted look

Kalyani Priyadarshan dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a stunning black-and-purple gown paired with a luxurious sapphire and diamond necklace by Kalyan Jewellers.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has been getting a lot of attention for all the right reasons. The South Indian actress, known for her work in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, has slowly built a strong reputation with roles in movies like Varane Avashyamund, Bro Daddy, Maanaadu, Chitralahari, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. But her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival has taken her popularity to a whole new level.

Kalyani makes her first Cannes appearance

Kalyani made her Cannes debut walking the prestigious red carpet, and she absolutely stole the show. It wasn’t just her graceful presence that turned heads, her entire look was a perfect blend of elegance and glamour. She wore a stunning black-and-purple strapless gown designed by Irth. The fitted bodice gave her a sharp silhouette, while the subtle shimmer in the fabric caught the light beautifully with every step.

Kalyani dazzles in exquisite jewels

What really stood out, were her exquisite jewels from Kalyan Jewellers. The showstopper was a dramatic necklace crafted in 14K white gold. It showcased this huge 52-carat pear shaped blue sapphire right there at the middle, with 945 natural diamonds around it in brilliant , and princess style cuts. Then the design also used two 15-carat pink morganites to bring this gentle pop of colour, and the necklace even kind of stretched into a sculptural back chain , which complemented her gown real nicely. The matching earrings, decorated with sapphires and morganites, finished the whole dazzling set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

Kalyani's simple yet impactful look

Kalyani kept her styling relatively simple yet impactful. She let her hair fall in soft, open curls and opted for a soft-glam makeup look with gentle pink tones on her eyes, cheeks, and lips. She smartly skipped heavy eyeliner so that nothing would overpower her outfit and jewellery.

Her Cannes moment feels like a big milestone, not just for Kalyani personally but for South Indian cinema as a whole. Seeing actors from the region shine on such a global platform is always heartening.

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