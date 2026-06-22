Khushi Kapoor exudes grace in dreamy pastel sharara at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding festivities

Read further to know how from emerald chokers to a heart-shaped bag, Khushi brought soft-glam energy to sister Anshula's intimate celebrations and Instagram just can't get enough.

Khushi Kapoor exudes grace in dreamy pastel sharara at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding festivities

Khushi Kapoor showed everyone exactly how to play the dulhan ki behen at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s pre-wedding celebration, Instagram’s still not over it. The Kapoor clan knows how to turn any wedding into a photo-worthy party. With Anshula marrying longtime boyfriend Rohan, the entire family was out in full force, Arjun, Janhvi, Shanaya, and Boney all turned up. But it was Khushi’s pastel sharara and her Insta reel that really got people talking. She looked straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali dream sequence… just, you know, without the dramatic wind machines.

Let’s Break It Down

Khushi chose a blush pink sharara set, dripping in sequins and delicate beadwork. The kurta had an easy, sweetheart neckline with fine straps, she ditched the usual sharara bottoms for modern palazzos that kept things breezy and cool. The dupatta, sheer and sprinkled with matching embroidery, was just flung around her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)

The Jewellery: Emeralds, Because Why Not?

Khushi’s accessories carried serious weight, a bold emerald-and-diamond choker, matching earrings, and suddenly the soft pink felt luxe. The green jewels didn’t overpower; they gave the pastel that 'royal, but chill' edge. And her heart-shaped purse. Blush pink, perfectly matching, and so fun, it brought a Gen Z touch to her classic look. Her glam was on-point, dewy skin, softly smoked eyes, flushed cheeks, nude lips. Nothing heavy-handed. Her hair was pulled up into a sleek bun, letting the choker and neckline take center stage.

Beyond the fashion, Khushi’s photos felt real, group hugs, laughing with Janhvi, family shots with Arjun and Shanaya. Everyone looked relaxed and honestly happy, not like they were just posing for the gram. Khushi’s look is pure balance. Traditional sharara, but with a modern palazzos and a cute sweetheart neckline. A full 10/10 look.

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