Style icon of the day: Priyanka Chopra's floral Dior look STEALS spotlight at Paris Couture Week, Nick Jonas keeps it classic

Priyanka Chopra brought high-fashion glamour to Paris Haute Couture Week in a striking floral Dior creation from Jonathan Anderson's Cruise 2027 collection. While the actress embraced bold colours and dramatic silhouettes, Nick Jonas balanced the moment in a sharp grey suit, making the couple one of the best-dressed pairs at Dior's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 showcase.

Style icon of the day: Priyanka Chopra's floral Dior look STEALS spotlight at Paris Couture Week, Nick Jonas keeps it classic

Priyanka Chopra made a splash at her first Paris Haute Couture Week, arriving with Nick Jonas for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Couture show at the Musée Rodin. Their outfits were coordinated, but not obviously matched, Priyanka went for vibrant and daring, while Nick played it cool and classic. She picked a piece from Dior’s Cruise 2027 collection, Jonathan Anderson’s debut as creative director, and skipped anything tame. The dress was impossible to miss, orange, bright, with red and orange floral appliqués everywhere. The neckline plunged, held in place by delicate yellow straps, so the whole look had drama but still felt refined.

Priyanka didn’t bother with flashy extras. A pair of grey Dior slingback heels with crisp white piping and a tiny bow, a gold watch, and her wedding ring, she kept the jewelry simple so the dress stole the show. Her makeup echoed the same vibe, soft but radiant, bronzed skin, lightly defined eyes, and a nude-pink matte lip. She let her signature voluminous curls frame her face, keeping things easy yet put-together.

Nick Jonas stood out without trying to match her. He wore a neat grey suit over a green checked shirt, and left the formal shoes at home. Instead, he went for beige Dior sneakers, which modernized his outfit and gave a nod back to Priyanka’s couture energy. He looked sharp, but relaxed, just right for a daytime couture show. Priyanka’s appearance at the show was more than just another celebrity front-row moment. She’s been a Dior regular for years, and this time, she supported Anderson’s creative shift by wearing a bold look from his debut collection.

The show itself was one of the most buzzed-about on the calendar, and Priyanka’s orange floral dress quickly became a street-style highlight on day one. Together, Priyanka and Nick nailed the couple style formula. She went all-in with florals, he kept it minimal, and their overall looks sparked a visual conversation. The pairing wasn’t a copy-paste; the beige sneakers offered a subtle connection, but their silhouettes stayed individual.

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