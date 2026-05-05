Style icon of the day: Anne Hathaway’s Michael Kors look is unlike anything seen on Met Gala 2026 red carpet

Anne Hathaway, star of The Devil Wears Prada 2, went viral for her unique look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This was her ninth appearance at the Met Gala.

Style icon of the day: Anne Hathaway’s Michael Kors look is unlike anything seen on Met Gala 2026 red carpet

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Anne Hathaway just gets it right - every single time. The star made sure all eyes were on her when she turned Met Gala 2026 into her personal runway by including the event's Fashion Is Art theme in the most impeccable way. Anne showed up in a Michael Kors gown that wasn’t just gorgeous. To be honest, it was literally art, courtesy hand-painted designs by artist Peter McGough.

Was Anne Hathaway accompanied by someone?

Interestingly, Anne Hathaway didn’t come alone. She was seen with Michael himself by her side as she rocked the flawless look. Her ensemble featured a bold deep V neckline and intricate painted details. This included a bird and an interesting depiction of Irene, the Greek goddess of peace. She complete the look by opting for chic Roger Vivier platform sandals.

Has Anne Hathaway attended Met Gala before?

Anne Hathaway's recent viral appearance appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art marked her ninth Met Gala. She attended Met Gala for the first time in 2009. This happened just a few years after her breakthrough in The Devil Wears Prada. She stunned in an indigo Marc Jacobs look and donned a towering bouffant hairdo. It was indeed a daring look that set the tone for Anne’s many Met Gala outings that happened later.

What's Anne Hathaway's off-duty vibe like?

Anne was recently named World’s Most Beautiful by People. Agreed, Anne's red carpet style is totally flawless, but she recently told People that when she’s off-duty, her vibe is laid-back. “I’m a tomboy!” she told People. “I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion. I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. Dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably before the end of breakfast," she added.

Anne gets real about her packed 2026 schedule

In her recent interaction with Vogue, the Oscar winner was asked how she’s navigating a “whirlwind” of a year which has several releases lined up. “My thing about it is, like when you get a little bit tired, I’m like, ‘Do you like the reason that you’re tired?’ And I appreciate it because I’m sure some people don’t love the reason that they’re tired,” she said. “And I’m really into the reason that I’m tired. And it’s not going to be this way forever, so I don’t want to miss it. And I’ll sleep eventually," she added.

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