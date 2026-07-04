Style icon of the day: Karlie Kloss turns heads in a glamorous off-shoulder satin gown

Supermodel Karlie Kloss arrived at Taylor Swift's grand wedding in a golden gown that is breaking the internet. Read ahead to see her full outfit breakdown here.

Style icon of the day: Karlie Kloss turns heads in a glamorous off-shoulder satin gown (Instagram)

With Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce this week, their guest list is no less than the star-studded lineup for an award show. From singers to actors to models, all the loved ones of the newlywed couple had arrived in New York City to attend the grand wedding. Among the swarm of celebrity guests, the one making headlines has to be Karlie Kloss and her golden ensemble.

To attend the wedding of the century, supermodel Karlie Kloss touched down in New York with her husband, Joshua Kushner. She was seen wearing an alluring satin gown, as the pair was seen heading to MSG in Midtown. Let’s dive in to decode Karlie Kloss’s golden outfit for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding here.

Karlie Kloss turns heads in GOLDEN dress at Taylor Swift’s wedding

The wedding guest turning heads for Taylor Swift’s ceremony has to be Karlie Kloss. The supermodel was spotted with her husband heading to the venue in a beguiling satin gown. Karlie wore a strapless Tove column gown from the British label’s fall 2026 collection.

Karlie Kloss Stuns in golden gown for Taylor Swift's wedding

The golden dress was gathered into a narrow twist at the neckline, giving the dress a chic look. From the twist, the dress opened into a broad diagonal fold across the bodice. This gown also featured a slight slit, adding more glam to Karlie’s ensemble. To finish off her look, she paired the satin gown with strappy golden stiletto heels. She also carried a small champagne satin clutch.

For accessories, she kept her jewellery minimal with a delicate necklace and small earrings. When it came to makeup, Karlie was seen wearing a red lip, a silent ode to Taylor’s signature look.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift feud

While some people were too focused on Karlie’s stunning outfit, the OG fans were happy that Taylor and her have slashed their feud. According to media reports, their friendship had a rift due to Karlie’s close ties with manager Scooter Braun during his highly publicised feud over the rights to Swift’s masters.

Fans were really happy to see Karlie attending the wedding, signalling that the two had reconciled and were back to being friends.

Taylor Swift’s wedding with Travis Kelce

After multiple albums and re-records, Swifties have always hoped for their idol to get the fairytale happy ending we often see her longing for in her music. Finally, Taylor is getting her love story with Travis Kelce. The two tied the knot on July 3, 3036, at the popular Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From what began as Travis attending Taylor’s concert to the two getting engaged and now married, their love story is one fans can’t get enough of. We wish Taylor and Travis hearty congratulations and hope the couple stays happy in love forever.

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