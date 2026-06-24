Style icon of the day: Rakul Preet Singh sets the Internet ablaze in black sequin co-ord with daring thigh-high slit

What makes the outfit an instant hit with Rakul's fans is the manner in which she has styled TORQADON's Leila sequins crop and maxi skirt co-ords.

Style icon of the day: Rakul Preet Singh sets the Internet ablaze in black sequin co-ord with daring thigh-high slit

Rakul Preet Singh knows exactly how she can make heads turn. And her latest look is enough to understand that she can make a fashion statement with ease and perfection. The actress was recently seen in a gorgeous black sequin co-ord set. The outfit has gone viral because it is glamorous, bold, and effortlessly chic. The outfit features sequin detailing that looks gorgeous. But what really adds drama to Rakul's look is the daring thigh-high slit. It makes thee outfit exude a sultry vibe even though it looks classy. As evident from her recent photos, Rakul carried the look with ease, and proves why she's considered one of Bollywood's biggest style icons.

Decoding Rakul's outfit

What makes the outfit an instant hit with Rakul's fans is the manner in which she has styled TORQADON's Leila sequins crop and maxi skirt co-ords. Rakul makes a conscious decision to not go overboard with accessories. This further helps her to keep things minimal and let the outfit do all the talking. Her soft glam makeup is enough to add the right amount of glow. She finishes the look by opting for styled hair. As soon the actress uploaded the photos with the caption that read "Feeling espresso-ish", fans couldn't stop gushing over her look. Social media was flooded with compliments. Some of the viral comments published included "Beautiful", "So pretty", "Stunning" and "very attractive".

Rakul's VIRAL statement on her marriage

Filmmaker-actor Jackky Bhagnani's had receently made a statement about his marriage with actor Rakul. For the unversed, he had called it a ‘situationship’, which spiralled out of control in no time. Jackky had said in a joint interview with his wife, to Zingabad, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”- In response to this, Rakul has finally spoken up to shut it all down. Rakul took to social media amid the buzz and said, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

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