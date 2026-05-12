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Tara Sutaria turns airport into runway in Rs 65,000 blazer and stunning Rs 4.9 lakh Dior bag as she heads to Cannes

Tara Sutaria will make her debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The festival starts from May 12 and ends on May 23.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: May 12, 2026 7:25 PM IST
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Tara Sutaria turns airport into runway in Rs 65,000 blazer and stunning Rs 4.9 lakh Dior bag as she heads to Cannes

Tara Sutaria is officially Cannes-bound. Yes, the actor is all set to make her debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. For the unversed, the prestigious festival kicks off on May 12 and ends on May 23. Ahead of her much-anticipated Cannes appearance, Tara was seen at Mumbai airport as she left for France. To be honest, fans are eagerly waiting to see what she wears for her Cannes appearance. However, ahead of that, she gave a stylish preview of what’s in store for her. Her airport look was a perfect mix of sharp tailoring and luxury. If you have seen it, you'd understand it is a masterclass in power dressing.

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Tara stunned in a sleek black suit that was anything, but basic. The suit was sourced from Helsa. Helsa is a Germany-based fashion label. The dark grey striped blazer, also featured a front-button closure, padded shoulders, and twill fabric. It costs around Rs 65,789. Tara Sutaria exuded boss-lady energy with her flawless and polished airport look. She styled her structured striped blazer with matching baggy pants. Tara ensured the styling was minimal and also impactful, and let the monochrome striped ensemble do all the talking.

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Will Tara be honoured at Women in Cinema gala?

Tara Sutaria is all set to bag Women in Cinema Gala honour. According to a source, Tara will be honored to acknowledge her ‘journey and growing influence in the industry’. The event will be hosted by Red Sea Film Foundation to honor female icons and pioneers in the film sector. According to reports, Tara will adhere to a vintage-inspired style at Cannes Film Festival 2026. It has also been reported that her debut appearance will be inspired by the classic glamour of the 50s and 60s.

Tara Sutaria's Cannes debut to draw inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor?

In a recent Instagram story, Tara shared a photo of Elizabeth Taylor. But the caption was almost like a homage. The actress had shared the black-and-white image of Taylor and her caption read, “Forever inspiration... For next week, in particular.”

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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