Urvashi Rautela turns Cannes 2026 red carpet into 'Royal Darbar' with glittering Maang Tikka look

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela is back with yet another stunning look at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Read on to know more.

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela knows how to make heads turn. And her recent look at Cannes Film Festival 2026 explains that well. The actor stunned in a stylish crystal-studded silver gown designed by JoliPoli Couture. The ensemble featured dramatic flowing cape sleeves that elevated her look and made her look regal.

Decoding Urvashi Rautela's VIRAL look

For her latest Cannes appearance, Urvashi made heads turn in a dazzling silver outfit by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. The ensemble - featuring embellished silhouette - was adorned with crystals, sequins, and intricate beadwork. She finished the look by opting for maang tikka and matching accessories. Urvashi also kept her look glamorous, and chose radiant, dewy skin. She wore silver shimmery eyeshadow with bold winged eyeliner. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun. The hairstyle highlighted her statement jewellery and couture outfit perfectly.

What did Urvashi Rautela say?

Urvashi, who is attending the festival for the fifth consecutive year, also expressed her joy and excitement about walking the Cannes red carpet and representing India on a global level. While speaking to Brut, she said “I am wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony Cannes Film Festival 2026,” she said.

'I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India'

While chatting with Brut at the Cannes red carpet, Urvashi couldn't contain her emotions on representing her country. "Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India,” she said.

Indian stars gear up for Cannes appearance

Several major Indian stars are expected to attend this year’s festival. This will include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar and Aditi Rao Hydari. Among other regional actors who would attend the festival are Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ammy Virk, Roopi Gill.

Urvashi Rautela reacts to being called ‘Superficial’

In a recent chat with IANS, Urvashi Rautela explained how people often misunderstand ambitious women. She mentioned, “I think people sometimes mistake ambition for superficiality, especially when a woman is very visible in the public space.” She also stressed on the fact that many believe that glamorous personalities can't be disciplined in their work. “There’s often an assumption that if someone embraces glamour or enjoys fashion. They can’t also be deeply focused, disciplined, or intellectually driven,” she added.

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