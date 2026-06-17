Why Ananya Panday’s Rs 19,650 Monaco look is the only vacation outfit you need, Here’s the summer formula

Read further to know how when Ananya Panday is vacationing in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, and her latest outfit is winning praise for its effortless summer appeal here, back at home. Where can you get something like this, we've got the details for you.

Why Ananya Panday’s Rs 19,650 Monaco look is the only vacation outfit you need, Here’s the summer formula

Ananya Panday is living it up in Monte-Carlo, and her Instagram just screams summer. Think sparkling blue water, sunny streets, and one perfect outfit that everyone’s been zooming in on. It’s not about flashy sequins or heavy layers, it’s breezy, simple, and feels like she just threw her clothes in a bag and jetted off. She went for a white tie-front tank and a flowy brown skirt. That’s it. But honestly, it works because it looks cool (literally and metaphorically), and it’s the kind of combo you could wear for a morning walk along the water, straight to lunch, with zero fuss. No sticky fabrics. No overthinking. Just a really good summer look.

Here’s How the Price Breaks Down

If you’re curious, Bollywood Women Closet tracked down the numbers. The top is a white tie-front tank from Pacsun for ₹2,850, and the skirt is With Jéan’s Tilly skirt in brown, which is pretty much the star of the outfit at ₹16,800. That brings the total to ₹19,650. With Jéan nails that vintage-cool vibe, and Pacsun keeps things easy on your wallet. What’s smart? Both the tank and the skirt are super versatile. Pair the tank with jeans; try the skirt with a plain black t-shirt. These aren’t buy-it-wear-once pieces.

Why This Outfit Actually Makes Sense for Summer

Let’s be real, summer style is a pain. You want to look put together, but five minutes in and you’re melting. Here’s why Ananya’s look works: light fabrics that don’t stick, neutral colors that go with just about everything (and don’t show every wrinkle or little spill), and relaxed silhouettes that let you move. The tie-front tank gives shape without squeezing you in, and the skirt moves when you do. It’s vacation dressing for actual vacation days, you can stroll around, hop on a boat, or grab pasta at a café and never feel uncomfortable.

Keep the Accessories Simple

She added a Chanel tweed shoulder bag. That’s her one big “designer” piece, but it doesn’t scream for attention, the tweed adds a little texture without overshadowing the outfit. No heavy jewelry, no cartoonishly large sunglasses. Just minimal makeup, sun-dried hair, and natural skin. The bag says, “I love a little luxury,” but the rest of the look says, “I’m just here to relax.”

How to Get the Look Without Spending a Fortune

Not about to drop ₹16,800 on a skirt? Same. Here’s the formula: tie-front white tank (Zara, H&M, and Urbanic all have cheap options), brown midi skirt (go for linen or cotton, Myntra, ASOS, or even a good street market), and a structured woven or canvas bag if you’re feeling the vibe. It’s not about the brand, it’s just about balance. Crisp white up top, earthy brown below, one good bag, and you’re done.

What Else She’s Up To

Between stunning vacation pics (boats, ocean, Riviera for days), Ananya’s staying busy work-wise too. She was last in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya. Next, she’s got Call Me Bae Season 2. No new movie announcements for now, but in Monte-Carlo, she’s just off duty and honestly, setting a better example for summer style than most red carpets.

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