ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh radiates glamour and confidence in stunning silver off-shoulder sequined ensemble

Akshara Singh's recent fashion choice worked perfectly well because it gave the entire appearance a clean and sophisticated finish.

Style icon of the day: Akshara Singh radiates glamour and confidence in stunning silver off-shoulder sequined ensemble

ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026: Akshara Singh made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived for ZEE Bhojpuri Samman 2026 in style. During her latest appearance, Akshara stepped out in a gorgeous off-shoulder silver sequined outfit that instantly stole the spotlight. The actress looked stunning, and managed to prove why she is indeed a style icon. Her outfit shimmered beautifully, giving complete red-carpet energy while still keeping the overall vibe elegant. Her off-shoulder added an elegant touch to the look. The silver sequins reflected from every angle, and made the entire outfit look dazzling without being over-the-top. It was clearly one of those fashion moments when simplicity blended with glamour. What really elevated her appearance was the manner in which she balanced her styling. Instead of going heavy with accessories, she opted for minimal jewellery. The choice worked in her favour because it gave her full appearance a clean and sophisticated finish.

Akshara Singh finds love, again?

Bhojpuri actress Akshara recently talked about moving on from her past relationship and finding love again. In a recent chat, the actress had spoken about her personal life. The actress maintained that she no longer wishes to be restricted to painful memories from the past. For the unversed, Akshara and Pawan were earlier one of the most talked-about onscreen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry. Their chemistry on screen was lauded by fans, and their off-screen relationship too grabbed everyone's attention. But, the bond ended on not a good note. While sharing her views on current phase, Akshara revealed that someone special is now a part of her life. While she confirmed being in a relationship, she didn't revealed the identity of the person she is in love with.

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