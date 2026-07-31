Zendaya TURNS HEADS at Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere in Tamara Ralph gown

Discover all about Zendaya's latest look for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere. Read ahead to find out details about this stunning Tamara Ralph gown and the actress' look below.

Zendaya TURNS HEADS at Spider-Man Brand New Day London premiere in Tamara Ralph gown

Marvel’s latest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has finally hit theatres and fans couldn't be more excited. While everyone is busy talking about the film, we still can’t move on from the stunning look that Zendaya served at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere. The actress, who plays MJ in this Marvel movie, was seen in an ivory Tamara Ralph gown for the premiere’s red carpet.

Throughout the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotions, we saw Zendaya serve looks that will go down in history as the best method-dressed outfits. From vintage eBay t-shirts to custom Louis Vuitton, Zendaya knows how to leave fans talking about her looks for days. Let’s dive in to get more details about Zendaya’s latest look for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere.

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Zendaya’s Ivory Tamara Ralph gown for Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere

Zendaya is officially closing out her Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour in the dreamiest way possible. After weeks of dark, black-themed looks, the actress switched things up completely for the film's London premiere, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

For the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Zendaya stepped out in an ivory gown by Tamara Ralph, pulled straight from the designer's Fall 2026 couture collection. The dress featured a corseted, hourglass bodice that flowed into a mermaid skirt, with cascading ivory panels trailing into a train. Gold baguette gem embellishments traced the bodice and skirt, while delicate cape-like gold chain strands draped over her shoulders and wrapped around her arms.

Styled once again by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya kept a subtle nod to the film with a tiny gold spider accessory tucked along the back seam of the gown. She rounded off the look with diamond earrings and softer, rosy glam, swapping her usual smoky eye for a fresh, ethereal finish. After weeks of moody arachnid dressing, this ivory moment feels like the perfect celebratory finale to her press tour.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth instalment from Marvel’s Spidey universe with Tom Holland as their Peter Parker. What makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day so different from the rest of the films is its plot. Unlike the other films, where Peter had his family and friends, in this movie he is all alone. The entire world has forgotten who Peter Parker is and only remembers Spider-Man. Book your tickets now to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres.

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