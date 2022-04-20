13 times Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us fashion goals to slay in pink and white

is the ultimate DIVA and fashionista of Bollywood. There’s hardly been a time when Bebo has disappointed us with her fashion choices. Right from the moment the actress entered the Indian film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been casting the spell on everyone. Recently, when Kareena attended her cousin ’s wedding with , the actress yet again slayed like a DIVA. She wore a white lehenga choli for the mehendi function while a sheer pink saree for the wedding. And both of her looks were widely appreciated by the fans. Kareena Kapoor knows how to carry any outfit and make it look like perfection. So, we thought of sharing more of Bebo’s looks in which she slayed in white and pink ensembles. Also Read - Nimrat Kaur reveals being body shamed with snide remarks after gaining 15 kilos for Dasvi - read deets

Firstly, we will have a dekko at the Laal Singh Chaddha actress’ attires for the duo’s wedding. Kareena opted for Manish Malhotra couture on both days. She looks ethereal like princess in the mehendi look while like a begum in the saree look. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in red with Jeh; Aamir Khan, Azad relish mangoes and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Here’s KKK in another Manish Malhotra ensemble. The actress wore a sequined saree in salmon pink. Manish Malhotra’s sequin sarees are quite popular. Also Read - BTS’ V creates THIS new record on Instagram; becomes the most followed male K-Pop star on the platform

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The begum never fails to impress. Here’s Bebo in a pink and gold ensemble. Kareena here, is seen in Abhinav Mishra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Bebo always slays in whites. The actress here is seen in Anita Dongre couture. She looks regal, don’t you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Kareena is always open to experimenting when it comes to fashion. Each of her sarees are styled differently. Here’s a pastel white and black saree from House of Masaba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Here’s one from Bebo’s photoshoot for a jewellery brand. She looks gorgeous, no?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Here’s a jumpsuit in a corset style. Though it also includes black, the white overpowers somehow. Or maybe, it’s just Kareena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Another lehenga choli in white. Bebo loves to wear lehengas in white, it seems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Can Kareena make a floral dress look any prettier?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Here’s when Bebo stole hearts at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. This remains one of her epic looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Here’s another look from the event. A halter-neck style is Kareena’s favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Last but not least, an ensemble worthy of worship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Which of the aforementioned looks of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress did you like most? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.