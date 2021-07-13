3 times Nora Fatehi gave Kim Kardashian vibes leaving fans gasping for breath

Nora Fatehi is truly riding the wave of popularity. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer has slowly carved a niche position for herself in Bollywood. After a scintillating show in Baahubali where she danced on Manohari, Nora Fatehi hit the jackpot with Dilbar Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. The dance went viral and Nora Fatehi became the hottest dancing diva in town. She will be seen next in the movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and it looks like her role has more than just a special dance sequence. When it comes to sartorial choices, Nora Fatehi is now ranked with the best in Bollywood. Whether it is her collection of luxury handbags or gowns from global designers, she is slaying every day. Also Read - Baahubali: The Beginning completes 6 years – Here's a look at Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and other cast's iconic stills

Fans cannot help but notice how Nora Fatehi seems a lot like Kim Kardashian. Both women have sinful curves and know how to accentuate them. There is a common love for bodycon outfits, which look super sexy on these ladies. Let us take a look at three pics where Nora Fatehi instantly reminded us of Kim Kardashian.

Don't you feel that both the ladies exude the common vibe? Nora Fatehi and Kim Kardashian are literal goddesses with their oomph, sass and self-confidence. These women are dreamers and achievers.

Nora Fatehi got a lot of appreciation from Madhuri Dixit when she went on Dance Deewane 3. The Bollywood diva told her that she respected Nora Fatehi as an artiste and performer. Truly, the lady has won the hearts of millions. She got immense love on Super Dancer as well.