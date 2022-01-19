5 Times Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly ditched her traditional ghagras and sarees to flaunt her modern avatar

From Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anu in Anupamaa, has come a long way in her acting career. The actress is currently ruling the hearts of Television viewers by playing the character of Anu, a woman who is strong, fierce, emotional and at the same time traditional. Audiences are able to connect with her instantly as she has the lady next door vibe. But this is not about her character. It's time to scan through Rupali Ganguly's fashion choice that have been a little hatke from that of Anu. Though in the show we always see her dressed in sarees or lehenga, this piece is to look at the times when Rupali Ganguly channelled her inner modern diva and rocked in western outfits. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 shocking twists: Malvika-Pakhi to become 'sautan', Kavya to get pregnant, Anu's problems to increase and more

Starting with her cool weekend look. Rupali Ganguly in ripped jeans and oversized top looks super cool. We love her waves and those sunglasses.

Next is Rupali Ganguly's poncho part dress in blue and green. Those hues simply look amazing on her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vanraj and Nandini recreate SRK and Kajol's hilarious scene from K3G and you cannot miss the fun – watch video

A simple black and white polka dot dress has been a girl's favourite, always! Rupali Ganguly looks chic and classy at the same time in this one piece.

When on holidays, a comfortable one piece is a must, isn't it? Rupali Ganguly was at ease as she tried to be a poser during her trip to Phili Island.

Every girl is still pretty much in love with one shoulder top trend. Rupali Ganguly is no exception.