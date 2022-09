It is not for no reason that Harbaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title in 2021. She is a beauty with brains who has the power to rule the world. People swoon over her beauty and she indeed is an epitome of grace. She is also a style queen. Harnaaz Sandhu loves to be in style always. Whilst touring the world, she has been dishing out the most stylish looks ever. Her favourite colour for sure is Orange. There have been many times that Harnaaz Sandhu has donned some of the most exquisite orange dresses and looked ravishing as ever. Here's taking a look. Also Read - 7 pictures of Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in sizzling bodycon dresses that will add spice to your day

Harnaaz Sandhu in an alluring orange bodycon gown

The Miss Universe 2021 looked beyond beautiful as she slipped into an orange bodycon dress at Miss South Africa 2022. The dress had embellished off-shoulder sleeves, adorned diamantes all over, and a floor-grazing hem length. The plunging neckline added to the oomph factor. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli based on real-life serial killer, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's scooty ride and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

In an one-shoulder dress

Harnaaz Sandhu set some fashion goals here with her casual dressing. Her Orange and Pink one-shoulder dress is a must in your wardrobe. Also Read - Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu makes her Hollywood TV debut; teaches Trevor Noah to dance for a Bollywood role [Watch Video]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

A perfect sharara set in orange

Harnaaz Sandhu may be touring the world but she is desi at heart. She loves pretty suits and what better than a sharara set in orange?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

A bodycon with a jacket

What to add a little edge to a pretty orange bodycon dress? Add a jacket to it! Harnaaz Sandhu recently made many skip a heartbeat by flaunting her curves in her perfect orange outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Satin dress with fur coat

Harnaaz Sandhu is not just a lover of orange colour, she also loves coats, jackets, blazers and more. Once she teamed up a fur coat with an orange dress and it is a style tip that we are going to bookmark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Which look of Harnaaz Sandhu is your favourite? Tweet to us and share your style tips!