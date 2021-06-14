5 times Shehnaaz Gill flaunted her curves in body-con dresses and churned out major fashion goals

Bigg Boss 13 gave a lot of fame and name to Shehnaaz Gill and we must say, the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif absorbed it all and turned into a total diva. Here's a look at times when Shehnaaz churned out fashion goals in body-con dresses.