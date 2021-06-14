5 times Shehnaaz Gill flaunted her curves in body-con dresses and churned out major fashion goals

From Bigg Boss 13 to now, Shehnaaz Gill has had a fabulous journey. She has transformed into one gorgeous diva who can make any man go weak in knees. She has now set her foot in Punjabi film industry and her fans definitely cannot stop swooning over her pictures. After shedding almost 12 kilos and embarking on a journey of self-love, Shehnaaz Gill has now turned into one of the fashion icons of the showbiz world. On this note, here's a look at times when Shehnaaz Gill totally nailed in body-con dresses giving a glimpse of her well-toned figure. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Alia Bhatt, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik and more unmissable celeb pictures of the day

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a picture that sees her dressed in a blue, white and red dress in flower prints. Hugging her at the right places, the dress amplifies her beauty to a great degree. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video, #SidNaaz new project, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif as she was known as during Bigg Boss 13 days has indeed become a pro when it comes to striking stunning poses. And that beige body-con dress is indeed working its magic on her. It may be a simple dress but Shehnaaz Gill is adding a lot of glam and jazz to it with her confidence. The black heels work perfect!

There is no other colour better than black when you want to flaunt your curves. Shehnaaz Gill definitely knows this mantra right. She totally nailed it in this body-con dress with jazzy embellishments and thigh-high slit dress. That confidence is infectious and she emotes power. Two qualities that are very attractive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Here's another picture of Shehnaaz Gill in a body-con dress. Floral prints are so much in-vogue these days and the lady know how to dress well. Here's her picture.



Last but not least, Shehnaaz Gill once slipped into a shimmery body-con dress and looked ravishing to say the least. Winked eye-liner and makeup done to perfection, Shehnaaz looked perfect to T.