5 ultra-risqué outfits worn by Malaika Arora that left fans gasping for breath

Malaika Arora is a fashion goddess. Even at 47, she remains to be the fittest and most fashionable divas ever. Never has she given fashion police a chance to cringe. Her confidence, of course, is the best accessory she wears. Malaika appears to be comfortable in any kind of outfit that she dons. Even if it is an ultra-bold dress that many may think 10 times before slipping on. Here's a look at five outfits worn by Malaika Arora that were totally risqué but she carried them off effortlessly.

Shimmering haram pants with a slit that goes all the way to her waist is something not many would pick up. But she is Malaika Arora, she loves to be bold and beautiful.

Who all are game for this ultra mini dress with a plunging neckline that goes all the way upto the belly button? Well, Malaika sure is confident to do it!

For Vogue Beauty Awards, Malaika Arora slipped into sexy gown by AADNEVIK. It hugged her body tight and had a very high-slit, but Malaika looked at ease.

A tight crop top with a plunging neckline looks risqué AF. But Malaika wore it, flaunted it and walked the ramp like a complete diva that she is!

And her love for backless dresses is unmissable!