As Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad marries Imaad Shamsi, here's a throwback to times when she rocked bridal finery

Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad is getting married to her long-time boyfriend, Imaad Shamsi. The two had been dating since a while now. It seems they became friends from college. Sana Sayyad's wedding is a small affair keeping in mind the pandemic. The actress' haldi ceremony happened yesterday. She wore a yellow sharara set for the wedding. We could see a lot of flowers on her hair. Sana Sayyad was last seen on the show, Lockdown Ki Love Story. Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha Adhvik Mahajan were present at the festivities along with her co-star Nyra Banerjee. Let us do a throwback of all the lovely moments when she decked up as a bride. Take a look... Also Read - Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad's haldi ceremony begins; bestie Adhvik Mahajan shares adorable pictures

Mughal magic

This has to be one of her most radiant looks. Sana Sayyad wore a purple lehenga with exquisite jewellery. She looked like a complete Mughal queen. We so love the head gear and maang tikaa in this picture. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rani Mukerji's birthday plans, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 surprise, ITA Awards 2021

Simply gorgeous

It is a pity that we do not have a full picture of this look. Sana Sayyad looked lovely in this ivory lehenga complete with bridal jewellery. We so hope her final bridal look is something like this. Also Read - ITA Awards 2021: Rrahul Sudhir, Adhvik Mahajan, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other set the stage on fire – view pics

Traditional red

Red is the colour of a resplendent bride in India. Sana Sayyad looked great in this red Benarasi saree with work done in gold zari. The tight bun with gajra added to her charm.

We can see that Sana Sayyad has looked gorgeous as a bride in both her shows, Lockdown Ki Love Story and Divya Drishti. We cannot wait for the pictures now. Tell us what do you feel about her bridal avatars!