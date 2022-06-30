It's Avika Gor's birthday today and the gorgeous young actress turns 25! Avika Gor is best known for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu co-starring Avinash Mukherjee, Surekha Sikri and others. She eternalised Anandi in hearts and imprinted her in minds of everyone. Avika is all grown up and is turning gorgeous day by day. Avika Gor is currently seen in the south industry. She has a couple of films in the pipeline too. But, today, on her special day, we are going to talk about how fashionable she is and take some style cues from her Instagram. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung proves he is a pop fashion icon in Paris - here is a look at his astro chart that hints at global superstardom

Lehenga inspo from Avika Gor

So, if you wanna be different and stand out, opt for unconventional colours and styles. Avika Gor has been experimenting with different colours and styles. we surfed through her Instagram handle and found some choicest lehengas that you can style as per the occasion. Check them out here: Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan is keen to do a sequel to Dishoom with John Abraham [Exclusive Video]

Saree inspiration by Avika Gor

If you are looking for inspiration on how and which saree to wear, let Avika Gor's style file help you out. Be it organza silk, pastel, monochrome, or sheer, Avika has worn some amazing sarees. Check out the posts below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reveals she’s a BTS fan, Nick Jonas attempts belly dancing with Shakira and more

Dresses by Avika Gor

Indian wear has loads of varieties when it comes to outfits. Avika Gor has shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle to help you out. Be it your friend's engagement, a family occasion, or a festive occasion, the Laado actress has a lot of pretty outfits. Check out the posts below:

Gen Z vibe outfits by Avika Gor

If you are free-spirited, chill and wanna experiment with dresses, denim, and short dresses, Avika Gor had got it all in hr wardrobe. And she has some prettiest outfits ever. Here are some of the choicest clothes for the Gen Z fashionista in you:

Avika Gor dishes out boss lady vibes

Don't worry, Avika Gor also has some classy blazer dresses for the boss lady in you.

Monokini collection by Avika

If you are a waterbaby, just like Avika Gor, here are some amazing monokini inspiration for the beachbum in you:

Avika Gor's work front

Avika is going to make her Bollywood debut with 's 1920. Krishna V Bhatt is helming the film with handling the script and the story. Vikram Bhatt will be producing the film. She also has 's Thank You which also stars Raashi Khanna, and Sai Sushanth Reddy. Apart from that, Avika Gor has 10th Class Diaries and a Kazakh debut called I Go To School.