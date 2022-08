Tamannaah Bhatia is among the most known South Indian celebrities. The diva is in the A-league of stars and enjoys a massive fandom. Every time she gets papped her pictures go viral. Recently, the Baahubali star was spotted in Mumbai at a party. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party for entrepreneur Carl Pei at a restaurant in Mumbai and it was attended by many biggies of the film industry. Tamannaah Bhatia was also at this party. The actress looked stunning in a yellow and orange strappy dress. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut and Page 3 director Madhur Bhandarkar to join hands for film on Kashmiri singer murdered by terrorists? Here's what we know

Tamannaah Bhatia's dress costs a bomb

As stepped out of her car, cameras went clickety-click. She smiled brightly and her simple yet elegant dress also grabbed a lot of attention. While the dress looks pretty simple and easy, breezy - its cost will leave you in a tizzy. Tamannaah Bhatia chose to wear a tired lace dress by ZIMMERMANN. It belongs to the summer swimwear collection of the brand. It is worth $750. When converted to rupees, it comes to almost Rs 60,000. Yes, that's right! The cost of the dress can easily fund your return flight tickets to UAE for two easily.

The F3 actress kept it simple otherwise. She chose to wear nude box heels along with her dress. Tresses kept open and zero accessories, Tamannaah Bhatia looked just perfect in the outfit. Though its monsoon, she appeared to be high on summer vibes. Apart from Tamannaah, the party was also attended by Sussanne Khan, Aly Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and many more.

On the work front, the actress is busy shooting for the film called Bhola Shankar. She will be sharing the screen space with and in this one. The Telugu film is directed by Meher Ramesh.