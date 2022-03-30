Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar was seen last night with husband singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple were clicked outside a suburban restaurant. While Rahul Vaidya wore a bright printed shirt, Disha Parmar chose a pair of matching royal blue separates. It looked like they were made of silk or satin. But what caught our eye was the Gucci handbag that she carried. While her outfit was in a bold hue, the bag was in a colour of pale blush pink. It was from the label Gucci. You will be shocked to know the price of the same. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui accuses Katrina Kaif of breaking his heart; fans sympathise with him - see reactions

The bag is priced more than USD 3000 on many online shopping sites. The Gucci mini GG Marmont shoulder bag is a very popular item. Disha Parmar's bag had a quilted finish like Gucci shoulder bags. It is made of pure leather with the signature double GG logo. Expensive handbags are loved by all women. Disha Parmar looks like she loves Gucci. We have seen her donning sandals from Gucci on earlier outings. The couple love to dine out whenever they get time from their shooting schedules. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married in July 2021. Some days back, she was seen in an oversized shirt on a dinner date. People speculated if she was preggers.

Disha Parmar is getting immense love for the role of Priya Sood on the show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. People admire her relatable and heartfelt performance as the practical woman who has trust issues. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta is the talk of the town. The two worked together 12 years back on the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Gucci is a popular label with all actors and actresses.