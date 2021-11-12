Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash or Surbhi Chandna — Who rocked this sexy pantsuit style better? Vote Now

Surbhi Chandna recently posted some pictures of her in a light purple pantsuit. The lilac coloured outfit made of silk looked radiant on her. She teamed it with diamond earrings and studded heels. She teamed it with winged eyeliner and soft pink lips, which made her look oh-so-prettier. Surbhi Chandna wrote in the caption, "Her Love is like Lavender...Delicate and Melancholy...Laura Chouette." The outfit looked superb on Surbhi Chandna who is very much a style diva. The actress has been serving up new looks every week on her social media account. Take a look at the pics...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Now, our hottie from Bigg Boss 15 did a similar look some time back. She wore a metallic coloure jumpsuit that exuded a lot of oomph. It was one of her sexiest shoots ever. Her outfit was from the designer Ranbir Mukherjee. Surbhi Chandna has also worn an outfit from the same label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi Prakash chose shades of brown for her makeup. She had soft brown lip-colour and bronzed eyeshadow. She looked superb. Now, let us know whose look did your find hotter...