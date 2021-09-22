Blackpink: If you're in love with Lisa's signature bangs, you need to thank this person for the same

Blackpink's Lisa is making the news for her solo album, Lalisa. The lady is known as a fashion icon in the K-Pop industry and globally. Lisa's signature look has the bangs. It seems she was not fond of bangs initially but it was on the insistence of a special person that she went in for the hairdo. It was none other than her mom, Chitthip Brüschweiler. She made this revelation in a special interview with Rolling Stone. The rapper looked dressed to kill in a shimmering black top from Celine for the shoot. The young lady who is riding high on the success of her MV, Lalisa spoke about a lot of things, including her signature look. Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to a marriage proposal will make you adore her chilled vibe

Lisa said that she liked her forehead as a teen but it was her mom's idea to get bangs as her look. It seems she decided to get a new hairdo for her daughter before she started school as a teen. As we know, Lisa was just 14 when she came to Seoul, South Korea as a trainee for YG Entertainment. She told the magazine, "It was my mom's idea. Before school started, mom was like, "Hey Lisa, let's go get bangs.' I was like, 'Bangs? No! I like my forehead. I don't want to cover it." While Lisa liked her forehead, her mom felt her daughter was better off with bangs. She told the magazine, "Nah, you're forehead looks like… is not that pretty, just cover it."

Lisa also spoke about how she bonded with the band members of Blackpink. It seems she became friends with Jennie first who could speak a bit of English. Lisa's mother tongue is Thai and it took her time to learn Korean language. The lady says the Blackpink girls are super close having seen the good and bad times together as trainees. Of late, she got praise from Rashmika Mandanna who termed her as a rockstar.