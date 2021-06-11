5 stunning looks for a romantic date night inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor

There is no one way to dress up for a date night. You wear what you love and what makes you comfortable. But hey, there is no harm in seeking any inspiration, right? When it comes to inspiration, who better than Bollywood divas to take cues from? Fashion runs in their veins and they are always a step ahead when it comes to styling. So why not take some inspiration from divas like Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and others for your next romantic date? Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Throwback to heartfelt tributes made by Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, and other Bollywood stars

It is not for no reason that Sonam Kapoor is called THE FASHIONISTA of Bollywood. She is always ahead of the trends and wears the most coolest outfits ever. A three-fourth leather culottes with wrap skirt in brown and an over-sized top seems to be very edgy and trendy outfit for a date night that you must try. The boots definitely get a thumbs up from us.



Jacqueline Fernandez has also never failed to impress us with her style game. This body-con black dress with thigh-high slit worn by the Kick actress seems to be apt for a romantic date night. We met your partner won't be able to take his eyes off you!

Kangana Ranaut has also been very much in news because of her classy style game. She dresses to impress and we are totally drooling over this baby pink co-ords and jacket. She demonstrates power and confidence, two qualities that are considered to be very much attractive.

If you wish to be all cutesy on your date night, go for a shimmer short dress just like Kriti Sanon. Add a little extra element to it with a belt and you are good to go. Simple, elegant and pretty cool.

Bhumi Pednekar's black and white checkered dress with voluminous sleeves also serves as an amazing pick for a romantic date night with your beau. Add a little drama by opting for a bright colour footwear and you will look amaze just like Bhumi.