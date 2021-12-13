Fashion is very important to those who are a part of Bollywood. There are many young women who look upto Bollywood actresses for fashion trends. Well, not everyday is a good day. There are times when divas go wrong too with their fashion choices. It is Monday and it is time to look back at the drab fashion choices made by our B-town divas. This time on the list are Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and Adah Sharma. These divas failed to impress us with their sartorial choices. Scroll on. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif almost teared up at Vicky Kaushal's emotional speech; Sonakshi Sinha sparks dating rumours with Zaheer Iqbal and more

Sara Ali Khan

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has been making many heads turn with her classic lehenga-choli fashion picks. But recently, she opted for a short black and white dress and it was unimpressive. It had AMORE written on it in bold letters and hearts and more printed on it. She teamed up with high black heels. Also Read - From Salman Khan's Tere Naam to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: 9 unfinished love stories that made you cry a river

Sonakshi Sinha Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha's cute birthday wish for Zaheer Iqbal and his quirky reply to her make fans wonder if they are making it official – deets inside

The Dabangg actress recently slipped into a yellow outfit that did not add to her beauty. She chose to wear a yellow corset with flared pants of same colour by Monokrom. She teamed it along with a yellow jacket. The monotone looked absurd and the ill-fitting pants didn't leave a mark.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma wore yellow and black polka dot saree with a strap blouse to Filmfare Awards 2021. She teamed her outfit along with elbow length gloves giving out a retro feel. BUT!

Urvashi Rautela

The actress has made it to the judges panel of Miss Universe 2021 but her recent sartorial pick has left us disappointed. The red printed co-ords appeared to be very drab for her outing. The balloon sleeves and the cutouts in the pant did not add any glamorous to the outfit.

Sanya Malhotra

For Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, Sanjay Malhotra slipped into a black Esha Sethi Thirani cutout gown that did not have an oomph factor to it. The shoulder-length danglers did add any charm to her edgy outfit.