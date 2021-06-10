5 dresses to have in your monsoon wardrobe courtesy Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt

Monsoon is already here and it is time to bring out your coolest clothes to keep you warm and comfortable on gloomy days. As seasons change so does fashion and monsoon fashion is always the trickiest. But if wish to keep up with the trend but also be comfortable at the same time, fret not. We are here to your rescue. We have collated some nice dresses inspired by fashion goddesses of Bollywood like Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and others that are good for monsoons. Also Read - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke: Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, these Bollywood couples were caught visiting each other's homes

Starting with Shraddha Kapoor, she has always proved to have a good fashion sense. This denim short dress with white flowers on it appears to be a great choice for monsoon. It is classy and not too messy, just perfect for monsoon. You can pick cool gumboots with it.



Being comfortable is also very important in monsoon. You definitely do not want your dress to be sticking to you with a little breeze. Thus, this short cotton dress worn by Katrina Kaif in yellow, is a must in your monsoon wardrobe. It comes with zero fuss and also looks very chic and cute. Also Read - Cost of freakishly expensive clothes worn by Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and other divas will leave you speechless

Also Read - 50 shades of brown: From Samantha Akkineni to Hrithik Roshan - actors who donned darker skin tone for their roles

Solid colours are also in-vogue this monsoon. You can definitely slip into short, plain red dress just like Janhvi Kapoor. Sport a belt with it and you are all ready!

Who says you have to keep fashion at bay in monsoon? Take some cues from Kiara Advani on how to be all fashionable in the rains. Black is colour of every season and you can definitely wear this one shoulder dress and be all glamorous like Kiara.

Being in-sync with the nature is not at all a bad option in monsoon. Basically we mean that a short floral dress can also amp up your fashion closet for the season. Need inspiration? Here's Alia Bhatt teaching you how to be all cool and glam in this season.