75th Independence Day special: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar, celebs who nailed the pristine white look

It is 75th Independence Day and like every year, we shall have our Tiranga being hoisted at several historic locations, societies and more. While the Coronavirus situation has hampered the enthusiasm to celebrate the day, but our hearts are still full of pride. It is time to soak in the colours of patriotism and what better than colour white. So in case you are looking for some style inspiration, go no further, we have you sorted. Here are some celebrity inspired fashion picks in pristine white.

She has been a fashion goddess for years now. The actress has never ever failed to disappoint the fashion police. White being one of her favourite colours, we have seen her going all-white quite a few times. Among the best is her pure white anarkali-style kurta and comfortable pants. She teamed it with oxidized jewelry and looked fabulous. This can definitely be your look for the day.

The Manikarnika actress has been the brand ambassador of cotton sarees and she has always picked the best ones. And nothing gets more patriotic and traditional than a cotton saree on Independence Day. Here's her nailing a white cotton saree with a simple golden border.

The actress has always been a lover of comfortable clothing. An all-white chikankari suit with a plain white dupatta is what she had once opted for and we believe that she looked beautiful from head to toe. Simplicity is the key!

When it comes to men and patriotism, instantly we have Akshay Kumar flashing in front of our eyes. With films like Gold, , and many more, he has proved that he loves the nation dearly. Talking about style, an all white suit looks utterly dapper. If you want to make a style statement, just dress up like Akshay Kumar and you are good to go.

A great physique and utterly charming looks, Salman Khan looks handsome in every outfit he dons. And white especially suits him very well. A white kurta teamed with white Nehru jacket and pants is just perfect.